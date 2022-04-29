Rochester Public Utilities Arbor Day celebration returns for 20th annual

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, April 29 is Arbor Day. It’s a day to celebrate our trees and all its benefits.

Friday, Rochester Public Utilities had its 20th annual “Arbor Day Celebration” at Silver Lake Park.

The event is a partnership between Rochester Public Utilities, Maier Tree & Lawn, Rochester Parks & Recreation, and Sargent’s Gardens.

Families, students and community members could enjoy some live music, play some fun activities and of course take home some free trees to plant.

RPU hasn’t been able to host the full sized event since 2019 due to the pandemic. The organization says seeing everyone out enjoying the event was a great sight to see.

“It’s great to be back. I mean, a couple years away, and we’re back for the 20th annual which is awesome. It’s great to be out with all the people talking about the benefits of trees, handing out free trees, and really just gathering again,” RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson said.

Arborists handed out sugar maple, swamp white oak and paper birch trees. Trees ran out pretty quickly, but RPU hopes to see many new trees planted throughout the community.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.