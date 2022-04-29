Advertisement

Rochester ceremony remembers residents killed by drunk driving

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mothers Against Destructive Decisions (MADD) held a ceremony in Rochester Thursday to remember residents killed by drunken drivers.

The event was held at the city-county Government Center.

The community gathered at the annual event to read the names, and honor those who’ve been killed in our region. KTTC’s Tom Overlie was there to read the names.

Tom Overlie at MADD Ceremony
Tom Overlie at MADD Ceremony(KTTC)

The mission of MADD is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving and support victims of these violent crimes.

Thursday’s MADD ceremony was at Evangel United Methodist Church on North Broadway, and began at 7 p.m.

