Advertisement

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office offers catalytic converter theft solution

Some Montgomery criminals are targeting catalytic converters.
Some Montgomery criminals are targeting catalytic converters.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It doesn’t take long for thieves to snip off a catalytic converter, and the inconvenience of replacing one isn’t cheap.

“It’s cost our business 50 thousand dollars of people stealing catalytic converters off our lot,” Universal Marine & RV General Manager Rob Benson said.

To prevent further incidents, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is giving away free kits to mark catalytic converters, so they’re traceable for law enforcement.

“So this is actually what the kit looks like, when you come in this is what you’d be given at the counter,” Capt. James Schueller said as he showed a kit you can use. See the attached video for more detail on the kits.

If you get your kit and don’t want to go through the hassle of installing it yourself. You can head to Universal Marine & RV and they’ll do it for free.

Call: 507-288-4000

The Sheriff’s Office says this process doesn’t guarantee that thieves won’t steal a marked catalytic converter, but it could scare some away.

“Any way we can help, and this seems to be the best stopgap. Maybe the manufacturer will actually put numbers on vehicles from the start when they leave the factory, but in the meantime, this is a step that we can take to go after not just the people who deal with them but also the businesses that buy these converters,” Capt. Schueller said.

The Sheriff’s office received about 200 kits from the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

More information on kits from the Sheriff’s office:

  • Kits should be registered at www.theisr.org
  • You will need your vehicle’s VIN number and Minnesota license plate number to register the kit.

The following cars are what the county says are the most at-risk cars for catalytic converter thefts:

  • Chevrolet Express
  • Honda Element
  • Mitsubishi Eclipse
  • Ford Econoline
  • Honda Odyssey
  • Mitsubishi Lancer
  • Ford F250
  • Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Mitsubishi Outlander
  • Honda Accord
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • Toyota Prius Honda
  • CRV Kia Sportage
  • Toyota Tundra

Previous stories:

Man arrested in string of catalytic converter thefts

Rochester Police Department reports more catalytic converter thefts over the weekend

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Semi-truck caught on fire
GALLERY: Semi-truck caught on fire on Hwy 52 south of Rochester
Cameo at the Castle
Cameo at the Castle restaurant closing in Rochester
Bob Ringold
Mayo Clinic pilot retires after 40 years in aviation; gets water salute surprise
Apache Mall in Rochester
UPDATE: One of two suspects arrested in Apache Mall shoplifting armed robbery

Latest News

Tom Overlie at MADD Ceremony
Rochester ceremony remembers residents killed by drunk driving
Iliana M. Peters, de 10 años, que se hace llamar Lily, fue reportada como desaparecida el...
Lily Peters did not meet Amber Alert criteria, campaign pushes for “Lily Alert”
B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.
Local synagogue honors Holocaust Remembrance Day
Seven fallen workers empty vests
MnDOT recognizes fallen workers for Worker Memorial Day; encourage safe driving