Olmsted County residents encouraged to partake in National Drug Take Back Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to drop off any expired or unused prescription drugs to the department’s drug drop box.

The day is an effort to keep drugs out of the wrong hands.

OCSO isn’t hosting a Take Back Day event this year, but authorities say folks can drop off prescription drugs at its collection box anytime. The box is located outside of the Law Enforcement Center in Rochester at 101 4th St. SE.

The department reminded residents via Twitter Friday afternoon.

Tomorrow, April 30, is #NationalPrescriptionDrugTakeBackDay. Although we aren't having a Take Back Day event in #OlmstedCounty, you can always bring your expired and unused prescription drugs to the Prescription Drug Drop Box 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. pic.twitter.com/9RFe2rdkog — Olmsted Sheriff MN (@OlmstedSheriff) April 29, 2022

Empty bottles, supplements, vitamins, liquids or needles should not be put into the collection box.

