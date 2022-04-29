Advertisement

Olivia Wilde served legal documents during on-stage presentation at Cinemacon

According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.
According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.(alexfreire / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Olivia Wilde had an awkward experience at Cinemacon earlier this week.

The actress was on stage in Las Vegas Tuesday promoting her latest film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” when she was handed an envelope, with what some thought may be an unsolicited script.

According to People magazine, it was reportedly legal documents regarding her two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde looked at the paperwork briefly and then continued with her presentation about the movie.

A source told People Sudeikis had no idea the documents would be delivered in that manner.

Neither he nor Wilde has commented on the issue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID
Olmsted County moves back into “high” COVID-19 community level
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Apache Mall in Rochester
UPDATE: One of two suspects arrested in Apache Mall shoplifting armed robbery
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in NW Rochester
Passport
Olmsted County passport services temporarily suspended due to staffing shortages

Latest News

Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Crash one mile south of Winona, road closed in both directions
Video of the burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were sleeping in...
Alleged burglar caught on camera standing over sleeping couple
The price is shown on the pump as a motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Wednesday,...
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
Janis Bailey is one of the 10,548 current UPS drivers in the Circle of Honor, achieving...
Daytona’s first female UPS driver helps welcome 1,500 others into 25-year accident-free honor club