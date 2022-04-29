Minnesota Cold Weather Rule expires Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s Cold Weather (CWR) rule utility protection ends Saturday.

The state law is intended to protect residents from having their electric or gas utilities turned off during cold winter months. Minnesota residents must make a keep a payment plan that both parties agree on to protect service from disconnection.

The shut-off protection is in affect from Oct. 1 to April 30. You are eligible for CWR even if you rent, however the electricity or gas must be the primary heat source and the utility account must be in your name.

Rochester Public Utilities reminded its customers via Twitter Friday afternoon.

Contact RPU Customer Care if you have questions or need to set up payment arrangements.

RPU encourages customers to contact Customer Care at 507-280-1500 with any questions.

