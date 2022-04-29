Mild with shower chances today; a windy, wet weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Get ready for plenty of wind and rain in our area over the next few days. We’re certainly no strangers to either of those weather elements as gusts in recent days have been reaching 30 to 40 miles per hour while much of the area in just the past 24 hours has measured an inch of rainfall. After the morning showers taper off, we’ll get a break from rainfall today that will likely last well into the afternoon. The drier weather and a gusty southeast breeze will help temperatures climb into the upper 50s this afternoon which is only a couple of degrees shy of the seasonal average. Another round of rain will develop in the mid to late afternoon with more rain likely in the evening time frame.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds and light showers in the late afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 50s. (KTTC)

We'll have gusty winds with high temps in the upper 50s today. A few showers will be possible late in the day with widespread rain and storms this evening. (KTTC)

Showers and thunderstorms will rumble through the area for most of our Friday night while strong southeast winds frequently reaching 35 miles per hour will pump in the warmth so overnight temperatures will hover in the low 50s.

We'll have showers and storms later today and for much of Saturday. Light showers will be possible Sunday with gusty winds. (KTTC)

Showers on Saturday will rotate into the area from the southwest ahead of the storm system’s center in long lines of activity. Thunder will be possible throughout the day and a handful of strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon to early evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s with southeast winds adding an extra chill, gusting to 40 miles per hour at times.

We'll have strong wind gusts this weekend. Next week will be slightly breeze at times. (KTTC)

The center of the system will move through the area Sunday morning, so the wettest part of the day will be early. Light showers will gradually taper off early in the afternoon with gusty southwest winds reaching 25 miles per hour and high temperatures will only be around 50 degrees.

We'll have rain chances each day this weekend with smaller doses of rain next week. (KTTC)

After a relatively quiet Monday, a storm system will graze the area to the south, bringing light showers for Tuesday with another round of rain likely Wednesday night and Thursday. Sunshine will return at the end of the upcoming week with temperatures warming from the low 50s to the upper 50s in time for Mother’s Day.

Temps will reach the 50s for highs over the course of the next week. There will be several chances for rain, especially this weekend. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.