Mayo Clinic says proton therapy expansion project ‘on schedule’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction and some road closures continues this week in Downtown Rochester as Mayo Clinic works on its proton therapy expansion project.

Mayo Clinic is reporting good news Friday on it’s latest construction project, everything is on time and running smoothly.

Right now, pedestrian and utility tunnels are being built to connect the Methodist Campus to the east employee parking ramp and to what will be a new logistics building.

The new building will become the main loading dock and coordination facility for the Methodist Hospital and also house the proton therapy expansion.

Construction in downtown Rochester for the proton therapy expansion (KTTC)

Expect 1st Avenue to remain closed between Center Street and 1st Street through the early fall.

“We want to expand proton therapy to be able to treat more patients,” Mayo Clinic Facility Project Services Division Chair Karl Corrigan. “It’s a novel therapy that’s obviously not available in very many places in this county. This new expansion will allow for 900 additional patients to be treated with proton therapy, when completed, that really can’t be treated right now because there’s just not enough capacity in this country for that.”

The Jacobson Building is the main proton therapy facility for Rochester and has reached capacity which is why this expansion project is needed.

Mayo hopes to have this project completed and begin treating patients in early 2026.

