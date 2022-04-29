Luke Bryan to play at farm in Eyota, MN

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Country singer and songwriter Luke Bryan will be coming to Eyota, Minnesota in September to play at a farm.

According to an announcement on the singer’s Facebook page, Bryan will be performing in Eyota as a part of his Farm Tour of 2022.

Bryan will be performing at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota on September 24, 2022.

The Farm Tour is a traveling show that allows Bryan to visit small towns around the country to lift up American farmers.

This year’s tour will also include opening acts such as Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

Tickets for the Farm Tour 2022 go on sale next Thursday, May 5.

See Bryan’s announcement below:

