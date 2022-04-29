Advertisement

Local synagogue honors Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Beret Leone
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday was a somber day in history: it marked Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In Rochester, the B’nai Israel Synagogue is getting ready for its annual ceremony this weekend. The congregation is honoring 44 Jewish children who lived in a small French town, and were killed during World War II. All of their names are listed on display at the synagogue.

In Jewish tradition, the deceased are remembered on the anniversary of their death, according to the Jewish calendar.

Rabbi Michelle Werner said on the day of remembrance, it’s a reminder to remember lives taken during the holocaust, particularly those who have no one to remember them. In light of the war in Ukraine, Werner said it’s especially relevant this year.

“The impact of these events have never been more critical than they are this year,” she said. “What’s happening in the world, the way people are responding to the crisis we are currently living through is a direct impact of what these people lived through.”

The B’nai Israel Synagogue will host a private service to remember holocaust victims Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Semi-truck caught on fire
GALLERY: Semi-truck caught on fire on Hwy 52 south of Rochester
Cameo at the Castle
Cameo at the Castle restaurant closing in Rochester
Bob Ringold
Mayo Clinic pilot retires after 40 years in aviation; gets water salute surprise
Apache Mall in Rochester
UPDATE: One of two suspects arrested in Apache Mall shoplifting armed robbery

Latest News

Iliana M. Peters, de 10 años, que se hace llamar Lily, fue reportada como desaparecida el...
Lily Peters did not meet Amber Alert criteria, campaign pushes for “Lily Alert”
Seven fallen workers empty vests
MnDOT recognizes fallen workers for Worker Memorial Day; encourage safe driving
MnDOT Worker Memorial Day
MnDOT Worker Memorial Day
Canada geese
Avian flu suspected cause of death in six Canada geese