Local synagogue honors Holocaust Remembrance Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday was a somber day in history: it marked Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In Rochester, the B’nai Israel Synagogue is getting ready for its annual ceremony this weekend. The congregation is honoring 44 Jewish children who lived in a small French town, and were killed during World War II. All of their names are listed on display at the synagogue.

In Jewish tradition, the deceased are remembered on the anniversary of their death, according to the Jewish calendar.

Rabbi Michelle Werner said on the day of remembrance, it’s a reminder to remember lives taken during the holocaust, particularly those who have no one to remember them. In light of the war in Ukraine, Werner said it’s especially relevant this year.

“The impact of these events have never been more critical than they are this year,” she said. “What’s happening in the world, the way people are responding to the crisis we are currently living through is a direct impact of what these people lived through.”

The B’nai Israel Synagogue will host a private service to remember holocaust victims Sunday afternoon.

