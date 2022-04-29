Local bar honoring teachers with “Buy a Teacher a Beer” campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – National Teacher Appreciation Week starts Monday and one local bar and grill is wants to show its appreciation by giving teachers free beer.

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill in Rochester and Byron launched its “Buy a Teacher a Beer” campaign this week.

It welcomes patrons to stop in, pledge to buy a beer for a teacher, put the teacher’s name on a card and put it on a display wall. Then, when the teacher stops in, they can find their name and claim their free beer.

Staff at Wildwood said they hope their walls will be crowded with teacher’s names.

“We’re hoping that the guests buy them, and get in contact with the teacher, and say hey, go to Wildwood, we bought you a beer,” Wildwood General Manager Jeremy Bolton said. “Then, they can go look up at the board and see if they can find their names up there. We are hoping teachers get their names up there multiple times.”

The beers are a $5 minimum purchase. The campaign goes through the end of May.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.