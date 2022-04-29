Advertisement

Crash one mile south of Winona, road closed in both directions

Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a crash one mile south of Winona.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the crash is between Wildberry Drive and US 61.

Winona County Emergency Management is reporting that the crash is serious, and located on Hwy 43 on the hill between the City of Winona and I-90.

According to motorists in the area, the crash involves a car and a semi.

The road is shut down in both directions to all traffic except emergency vehicles. Use alternate routes.

More information to come.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID
Olmsted County moves back into “high” COVID-19 community level
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Apache Mall in Rochester
UPDATE: One of two suspects arrested in Apache Mall shoplifting armed robbery
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in NW Rochester
Passport
Olmsted County passport services temporarily suspended due to staffing shortages

Latest News

Buy a teacher a beer campaign
Local bar honoring teachers with “Buy a Teacher a Beer” campaign
EL Learners gather in Rochester for hands-on event
EL Learners gather in Rochester
EL Learners gather in Rochester for hands-on event
Tom Overlie at MADD Ceremony
Rochester ceremony remembers residents killed by drunk driving