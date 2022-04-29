Crash one mile south of Winona, road closed in both directions

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a crash one mile south of Winona.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the crash is between Wildberry Drive and US 61.

Winona County Emergency Management is reporting that the crash is serious, and located on Hwy 43 on the hill between the City of Winona and I-90.

According to motorists in the area, the crash involves a car and a semi.

The road is shut down in both directions to all traffic except emergency vehicles. Use alternate routes.

More information to come.

