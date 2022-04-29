Advertisement

April Jefferson Award: Lowell Erickson

LOWELL ERICKSON
By Zach Fuller
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Camp is a time for kids to get out of the house, learn some new hobbies and make lifelong friends and memories.

While camp is a blast for the kids, there’s also a lot behind the scenes that goes into it.

Whether it be on board committees or work around the camp property, Lowell Erickson has done it all for decades. 29 years to be precise.

“I don’t even remember how many roles I had,” Erickson joked.

Out of the 400 yearly volunteers, Lowell sticks out.

“There isn’t anything here at camp victory or one of the buildings that he hasn’t had a touch on or been involved with,” said Executive Director David Nelson.

Lowell also helps out with camp during the weeks with driving the tractor for tractor rides or teaching the popular woodworking program.

He’s donated to the camp financially and even donated the gazebo often used in the summer at Camp Victory.

Lowell also volunteered with Salvation Army for 15 years, went on mission trips to Alaska and Mississippi and helped with hurricane cleanups in the south as well.

A special moment will come this summer when Lowell’s great-grandkids join him at camp for a week.

All this makes Lowell one special volunteer while multiplying good.

If you know someone who should receive a Jefferson Award, you can nominate them here.

