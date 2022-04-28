Showers and storms are possible through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With just a little sunshine Thursday, high temperatures jumped into the middle 50s. Temperatures were still below average but the 50s felt pretty nice compared to the 30s and 40s we previously had this week!

Tomorrow forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will warm near average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances should hold off until the late evening and overnight hours. Scattered storms will continue overnight Friday through Saturday afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the SE around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 30 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Our next weather-maker moves in Friday night through Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day on Saturday. Some isolated showers could linger into early Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s with temperatures cooling Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. The good news is temperatures should remain in the 50s through late next week.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts Saturday will range from 0.50-1.00″ for most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.