Advertisement

Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday

By Megan Zemple
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The public is welcomed to join in on 20th Annual Rochester Arbor Day Celebration Friday in Rochester.

The event is a partnership between Rochester Public Utilities, Maier Tree & Lawn, Rochester Parks & Recreation, and Sargent’s Gardens.

It goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Three Links-Silver Lake Park, located at 840 7th St NE in Rochester.

People are invited to enjoy a free lunch that includes hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, cookies and soda.

There will also be live music and children’s games. Free trees will also be given away, with experts on site to educate on proper care for them.

The last two years, the event has been a scaled down, drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be an awards ceremony at noon honoring elementary school student finalists and the winner of the Arbor Day poster contest.

Co-sponsors of this year’s event include Hy-Vee, Jim Whiting Nursery & Garden Center, Minnesota Energy Resources, Pepsi, and Seneca Foods.

The celebration will be moved to the Rochester Community and Technical College field house in the event of inclement weather.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Semi-truck caught on fire
GALLERY: Semi-truck caught on fire on Hwy 52 south of Rochester
Cameo at the Castle
Cameo at the Castle restaurant closing in Rochester
Bob Ringold
Mayo Clinic pilot retires after 40 years in aviation; gets water salute surprise
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation

Latest News

Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday
Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office goes paperless with warrant records
Hy-vee
Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail