Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The public is welcomed to join in on 20th Annual Rochester Arbor Day Celebration Friday in Rochester.

The event is a partnership between Rochester Public Utilities, Maier Tree & Lawn, Rochester Parks & Recreation, and Sargent’s Gardens.

It goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Three Links-Silver Lake Park, located at 840 7th St NE in Rochester.

People are invited to enjoy a free lunch that includes hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, cookies and soda.

There will also be live music and children’s games. Free trees will also be given away, with experts on site to educate on proper care for them.

The last two years, the event has been a scaled down, drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be an awards ceremony at noon honoring elementary school student finalists and the winner of the Arbor Day poster contest.

Co-sponsors of this year’s event include Hy-Vee, Jim Whiting Nursery & Garden Center, Minnesota Energy Resources, Pepsi, and Seneca Foods.

The celebration will be moved to the Rochester Community and Technical College field house in the event of inclement weather.

