Patrick Keane running for re-election to Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Patrick Keane announced Thursday that he will run for re-election to continue serving as Rochester’s Ward 1 City Council Member.

According to the announcement, Keane was elected by Ward 1 residents to represent and advocate for Rochester’s south side neighborhoods in 2018.

“Working on behalf of the people in Ward 1 has been both an honor and a challenge,” said Keane. “This City Council continues our work on budgets, public engagement, community safety, housing and so many other public policy initiatives. The most rewarding aspect of my Council work has been working with residents to address their community concerns.”

Since his election in 2018, Keane has served on the Board of Rochester Public Utilities, the Finance Committee for the Rochester Public Library Foundation, the Housing Coalition, Friends of the Farmers Market, Olmsted Counties Human Services Advisory Board, ROCOG, and the South Zumbro Joint Powers Board of Directors.

Nationally, Keane was appointed in 2020 to the National League of Cities’ Transportation & Infrastructure Services (TIS) Committee which is responsible for policy development and advocacy on transportation including federal funding programs transportation safety and innovation.

“As a grandparent, husband, and father, I think my values and priorities align well with my neighbors in Ward 1. Like them, I want to live in a community that is safe, efficiently run, and provides fair, sustainable economic opportunities for everyone,” said Keane. “It’s been my honor to work for our community as Ward 1 representative on our City Council. I want to continue the work to build a stronger Rochester.”

More information can be found here.

