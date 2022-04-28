Advertisement

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office goes paperless with warrant records

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office has transferred its paper warrants to electronic.

“Several years ago the state court system wanted to go paperless with all the warrants, it was a long time in the making several years. At the beginning of this week, we were finally able to accomplish that in our office here, so we’re all electronic,” said Captain James Schueller.

The Sheriff’s Office had two file cabinets that stored the warrants.

Schueller said at times the office had nearly 3,000 warrants on file. The department now has 1,532 active warrants that had to be transferred over.

“The staff person once said, I have to make sure, I have to make sure that it’s all done correctly,” Schueller said.

Olmsted County Warrant from 1958
Olmsted County Warrant from 1958(KTTC)

The oldest warrant is for a “John Doe”, a murder suspect dating, back to 1958.

Schueller said going paperless is time-efficient for the office.

“From the courts, they come down electronically, and our support staff in here took a lot of time from having to take all that information, enter it into another system, and then print out everything on paper. In addition to the time it took to do all that, we use a lot of extra paper and things that didn’t need to be there when we’re saving on all that now so it really cuts down on the process and frees up staff time,” he said.

The electronic system is also cost-efficient.

“We were using a lot of extra paper. Things that didn’t need to be there when we’re saving on all that now. So it really cuts down on the process and frees up staff time to do a lot of the other duties that they’re staffed with.”

The paperless warrants do not change how you could receive a warrant but about how the records are stored at the Sheriff’s Office.

Schueller said cybersecurity is also on the forefront so the warrants stay in safekeeping.

