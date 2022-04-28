Advertisement

Olmsted County passport services temporarily suspended due to staffing shortages

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Effective immediately, Olmsted County passport services will be temporarily suspended.

According to Olmsted County, the Property Records and Licensing (PRL) team that provides these services is experiencing a staffing shortage due to illness.

Individuals wishing to obtain a passport are urged to check the Olmsted County website next week to see if passport services will be available.

To receive passport assistance, residents normally use the Olmsted County online check-in system to obtain an appointment time. That system will be down until passport services reopen.

The PRL area is the main hub of front-line customer services such as:

  • Property tax collection
  • Recorded document intake
  • Passports
  • Information desk

Currently, Olmsted County passport services is the only area experiencing a temporary suspension in services.

Residents will still be able to access the information desk, and staff will be available to collect tax payments, recordings, and other miscellaneous forms.

There is no timeline for when the services will be back.

