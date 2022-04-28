Advertisement

Olmsted County moves back into “high” COVID-19 community level

COVID
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County is now considered to have a “high” COVID-19 community level under parameters set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to Olmsted County and Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS), new COVID-19 related hospital admissions have increased in Olmsted County to 10.3 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

“While we are concerned about the increase of COVID-19 in Olmsted County, we know we have the tools to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” OCPHS Director Denise Daniels said.

Olmsted County residents can:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public.
  • Get a COVID-19 vaccine and stay up to date with boosters.
  • Get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Follow the CDC’s quarantine and isolation guidance when ill with COVID-19.

“Our hospitals also have the availability to administer antivirals for severe cases of COVID-19,” Daniels said. “If you have COVID-19, you should talk to your health care provider about what options may be best for you.”

Olmsted County highly recommends individuals consider wearing masks while in the high community level and welcomes the use of masks in local government buildings for whoever wishes to wear them.

However, it is strongly recommended that unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals wear facial coverings in county buildings.

Masks will also need to be worn by individuals 2-years-old and up for direct patient care services provided by Olmsted County Public Health Services.

To monitor Olmsted County’s community COVID-19 levels, residents can visit the CDC website.

