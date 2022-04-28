Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Northwest Rochester.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 37th Street Northwest and 15th Avenue Northwest.

Rochester Motorcycle Crash (KTTC)

According to Rochester Police Department, the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys. There is no word on his condition.

The driver of the car was not injured, police said.

The nature of the collision is under investigation.

