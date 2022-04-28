Advertisement

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in NW Rochester

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN / Cropped Credit: Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Northwest Rochester.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 37th Street Northwest and 15th Avenue Northwest.

Rochester Motorcycle Crash
Rochester Motorcycle Crash(KTTC)

According to Rochester Police Department, the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys. There is no word on his condition.

The driver of the car was not injured, police said.

The nature of the collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Semi-truck caught on fire
GALLERY: Semi-truck caught on fire on Hwy 52 south of Rochester
Cameo at the Castle
Cameo at the Castle restaurant closing in Rochester
Bob Ringold
Mayo Clinic pilot retires after 40 years in aviation; gets water salute surprise
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation

Latest News

Ambassadog Captain
Minnesota Energy Resources announce Captain as safety ‘ambassadog’ winner
Apache Mall in Rochester
UPDATE: One of two suspects arrested in Apache Mall shoplifting armed robbery
Construction
MnDOT honors fallen transportation workers on Worker Memorial Day
Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday
Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday