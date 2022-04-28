MnDOT honors fallen transportation workers on Worker Memorial Day

ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is honoring the men and women who have been killed or injured while working on state roadways for Worker Memorial Day.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Thursday, April 28, 2022, as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota. The day is meant to recognize the high price that transportation workers have paid in the construction and maintenance of Minnesota’s transportation system.

According to MnDOT, 35 MnDOT workers and 16 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways since 1960.

“Every day, road workers across the state put themselves on the line to keep Minnesota’s roads safe for everyone,” said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT interim commissioner. “Those workers – and everyone traveling through work zones – deserve to get home safely. Please, slow down and avoid distractions in work zones to help keep our workers—and yourself—safe.”

MnDOT said that motorists and passengers are involved in the majority of work zone deaths and injuries. MnDOT urges all drivers to follow these recommendations in work zones:

Drive the speed limit. It helps create a consistent, more predictable traffic flow for everyone.

Don’t drive distracted. Drivers need to be alert especially in work zones, which constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles.

Move over to give workers room to safely complete their work.

Avoid unnecessary lane changes.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Visit MnDOT’s Transportation Worker Memorial website to see the list of fallen workers and the worker memorial at MnDOT headquarters.

