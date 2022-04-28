Advertisement

MnDOT honors fallen transportation workers on Worker Memorial Day

Construction
Construction(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is honoring the men and women who have been killed or injured while working on state roadways for Worker Memorial Day.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Thursday, April 28, 2022, as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota. The day is meant to recognize the high price that transportation workers have paid in the construction and maintenance of Minnesota’s transportation system.

According to MnDOT, 35 MnDOT workers and 16 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways since 1960.

“Every day, road workers across the state put themselves on the line to keep Minnesota’s roads safe for everyone,” said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT interim commissioner. “Those workers – and everyone traveling through work zones – deserve to get home safely.  Please, slow down and avoid distractions in work zones to help keep our workers—and yourself—safe.”

MnDOT said that motorists and passengers are involved in the majority of work zone deaths and injuries. MnDOT urges all drivers to follow these recommendations in work zones:

  • Drive the speed limit. It helps create a consistent, more predictable traffic flow for everyone.
  • Don’t drive distracted. Drivers need to be alert especially in work zones, which constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles.
  • Move over to give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Avoid unnecessary lane changes.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Visit MnDOT’s Transportation Worker Memorial website to see the list of fallen workers and the worker memorial at MnDOT headquarters.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Semi-truck caught on fire
GALLERY: Semi-truck caught on fire on Hwy 52 south of Rochester
Cameo at the Castle
Cameo at the Castle restaurant closing in Rochester
Bob Ringold
Mayo Clinic pilot retires after 40 years in aviation; gets water salute surprise
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in NW Rochester
Ambassadog Captain
Minnesota Energy Resources announce Captain as safety ‘ambassadog’ winner
Apache Mall in Rochester
UPDATE: One of two suspects arrested in Apache Mall shoplifting armed robbery
Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday
Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday