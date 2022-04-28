Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato students came together with local partners to host its very first Ag in Action event Wednesday at Sibley Park.

”Just because you are not a country person doesn’t mean you cannot get into agriculture. There is always something for everyone,” said Danielle Portz, a lab technician and student at MSU Mankato.

They invited eighth-grade students from six area schools and organizations to give them some hands-on agribusiness education.

“We are just happy to be part of the MSU event and seeing the interaction of our kids and our college students, where their careers can go, and what opportunities there are in the region,” GreenSeam Director Sam Ziegler said.

The Ag in Action event focused on educating the community about career opportunities in the agribusiness sector, food and diet awareness, as well as sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices.

“Agribusiness is not only for adults, kids, or babies. It is for everyone. Introducing them to agriculture and agribusiness terminologies and events from eighth and ninth grade all the way to college is not only great for this community, but the community in general,” said DQ Spencer, assistant professor of management at Minnesota State Mankato.

Earlier this year, MSU and three nonprofit partners received nearly $225,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Ag in Action’s goal is to be able to hold more events to increase food, gardening and nutrition education for youth in the greater Mankato community.

“I just know there is one kid out here today that didn’t know where their food came from or knew anything about a career in agriculture and agribusiness, and they are going to go home today and they are going to be like, ‘I can do this,’” said Dr. Christine Pigsley, PhD, associate professor and director of Applied Leadership at MSU Mankato.

Minnesota State Mankato has multiple programs in food and agriculture, including agribusiness, food innovation and agriscience, with more than 50 related courses.

