Minnesota Energy Resources announce Captain as safety ‘ambassadog’ winner

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is National Safe Digging Month, and Minnesota Energy Resources went on the hunt for its first ever safe digging “ambassadog.”

Minnesota Energy gave customers the opportunity to submit and vote on photos of dogs to become the official ambassadog.

After thousands of votes, the star of Minnesota Energy’s safe digging awareness campaign has been announced as Captain.

Captain (MN Energy)

Captain is a 3-year-old Labrador/terrier mix from Lakeville, Minnesota.

Captain will be the ambassadog for the campaign all year long.

The message behind the campaign is for people to call 811 when digging for projects such as planting a garden or installing a fence, because an underground natural gas line or electrical cable could be struck which can be dangerous.

Always call 811 at least two days before you dig, Captain’s orders.

RELATED STORY: Minnesota Energy Resources looking for safe digging “ambassadog”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.