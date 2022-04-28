Advertisement

Minnesota Energy Resources announce Captain as safety ‘ambassadog’ winner

Ambassadog Captain
Ambassadog Captain(MN Energy)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is National Safe Digging Month, and Minnesota Energy Resources went on the hunt for its first ever safe digging “ambassadog.”

Minnesota Energy gave customers the opportunity to submit and vote on photos of dogs to become the official ambassadog.

After thousands of votes, the star of Minnesota Energy’s safe digging awareness campaign has been announced as Captain.

Captain
Captain(MN Energy)

Captain is a 3-year-old Labrador/terrier mix from Lakeville, Minnesota.

Captain will be the ambassadog for the campaign all year long.

The message behind the campaign is for people to call 811 when digging for projects such as planting a garden or installing a fence, because an underground natural gas line or electrical cable could be struck which can be dangerous.

Always call 811 at least two days before you dig, Captain’s orders.

RELATED STORY: Minnesota Energy Resources looking for safe digging “ambassadog”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Semi-truck caught on fire
GALLERY: Semi-truck caught on fire on Hwy 52 south of Rochester
Cameo at the Castle
Cameo at the Castle restaurant closing in Rochester
Bob Ringold
Mayo Clinic pilot retires after 40 years in aviation; gets water salute surprise
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in NW Rochester
Apache Mall in Rochester
UPDATE: One of two suspects arrested in Apache Mall shoplifting armed robbery
Construction
MnDOT honors fallen transportation workers on Worker Memorial Day
Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday
Rochester Arbor Day Celebration returns Friday