Man accused of luring more than 100 children into making child porn

Authorities suspect 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis of communicating with over 100 children,...
Authorities suspect 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis of communicating with over 100 children, using social media to "groom" them and telling them to make child pornography.(Source: Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A 24-year-old California man was arrested on accusations of producing and distributing child pornography. Authorities believe he convinced dozens of children to send him sexually explicit images of themselves and others.

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was booked Tuesday on felony charges of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, according to jail records. He is ineligible for bail.

Davis is suspected of communicating with over 100 children in the guise of a young girl named Lizzy. Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, says Davis used social media accounts to connect with the victims and “groom” them.

More than 80 victims have been identified across the United States, and at least 15 others are believed to live internationally.

Grassmann says the victims vary in age, but most are between the ages of 6 and 13.

Davis is accused of using sexually explicit language in conversations with the victims and sending them videos of child pornography. He is also accused of telling the children to make child pornography that showed them “engaging in sexual acts with their siblings and other children,” according to Grassmann.

The Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children task force learned about Davis’ alleged crimes after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During a search of Davis’ home in December 2021, investigators found recordings of “children engaging in sexual acts,” Grassmann says. Forensic analysis allegedly revealed files of child pornography in Davis’ cell phones and social media accounts.

Authorities are encouraging parents to check their children’s electronic devices for any suspect communication from late 2020 to December 2021. Those who believe their children have been victimized should contact the ICAC task force.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

