La Crosse restaurant heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse restaurant is heavily damaged after a fire Thursday morning.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called to the India Curry House on 4th Street around 4:15 AM. The initial report from Battalion Chief Jeff Schott is that the fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant, but the exact cause is under investigation.

The apartments above the restaurant were immediately evacuated, as were apartments down the road above the Popcorn Tavern. Schott says no injuries have been reported, and 16-18 apartments were impacted by the fire.

Due to the heavy damage the fire caused, the India Curry House building will be demolished by the end of the day. The fire department is working with the American Red Cross to help those who have been displaced by the fire.

“The Red Cross is going to try to get vouchers to the people that need assistance to find housing,” Schott said. “As far as I know, other people have gone to places, or have places to stay, but that’s something that our people will be working on throughout the day to make sure those people get shelter.”

The La Crosse Fire Department advised people to avoid the area while they fought the fire Thursday morning. Highway 53 was closed and detoured while crews worked on the scene.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday morning that they would be closed. The restaurant has another location in Rochester, Minn., where they also operate a grocery store.

Crews battle a fire at the India Curry House in La Crosse on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Alex Loroff | WEAU)

La Crosse Police said Highway 53, or 4th Street, between Cass Street and Jay Street is closed temporarily. The detour route to use is 7th Street.

This is a developing news story.

We will be closed. 😞 Thank you all for your thoughts & we will keep you posted. Please show your support for them if you can thru Royal Indian Cuisine & Rice N Spice Indian Grocery Store Rochester Posted by India Curry House on Thursday, April 28, 2022

ROAD CLOSURE ALERT 4th Street between Cass Street and Jay Street is closed due to an active fire scene. To avoid delays... Posted by City of La Crosse Police Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

***Alert*** There is an active fire scene this morning at the corner of 4th and King. Streets are rerouted. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. Posted by City of La Crosse Fire Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

