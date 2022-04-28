Advertisement

Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

By Tom Overlie
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Des Moines, Iowa (KTTC) – Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores. The move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March.

The Des Moines-based company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions. In addition to shifting employees’ jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa.

The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

