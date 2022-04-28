Advertisement

Community encouraged to provide input on Silver Lake Park Master Plan Process

Silver Lake
Silver Lake(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with project consultant Asakura Robinson, have started the Master Planning process for Silver Lake Park and are looking for community input.

According to Rochester Parks & Recreation, this is the first comprehensive master plan to be developed for this area and it is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022. The plan is intended to help guide future investment and find better ways to serve residents and visitors of Rochester.

Community members can provide input through a Polco survey and an interactive mapping tool called Social Pinpoint. The survey is currently only available in English but will be available in Spanish, Somali and Arabic in the coming days. Both of these engagement opportunities will be available through May 22, 2022.

There is also another survey specifically about the Skate Park portion of the area, which can be found here.

“Silver Lake Park is a key attraction to our Downtown area and is heavily frequented by Rochester’s residents and visitors,” stated Mike Nigbur, Parks & Forestry Division Head. “We encourage the community to get involved and participate in engagement opportunities on this important project, as it will provide the direction on the long-term vision and strategies to achieve this updated vision for the park.”

Input provided will be used to create concepts for the community to review and then give back additional feedback. Additional engagement opportunities including focus groups, in-person engagement at the park and more will also happen in the coming months.

While the master plan project is ongoing, several areas for improvement have been identified as part of this process, including:

  • Updated conceptual designs for an expanded playground
  • Updated aquatics facility
  • Updated skate park

Rochester Parks & Recreation said that it is estimated that improvements at Silver Lake Park will cost about $4,000,000 from Referendum Funding for prioritized and future projects.

More information about the project can be found here.

