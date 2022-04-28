Breezy and cool with showers today; a windy, wet weekend is ahead of us

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The breezy and cool weather pattern we’ve been experiencing for most of this month continues today as a large, slow-moving storm system approaches from the west, bringing gusty winds and rain chances for our Thursday. A band of showers and thunderstorms has developed in north Iowa ahead of the main storm system and it looks to migrate out of the local area in the mid-morning hours. Another round of light rain showers will develop this afternoon, moving through the entire area, bringing a chance for some off-and-on rain showers from mid-afternoon to late tonight. A stray rumble of thunder will also be possible during the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s which is 15 degrees cooler than the seasonal average with a southeast wind that will reach 25 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill levels in the 30s.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies with light showers at times and highs will be in the 40s. A brisk southeast breeze will reach 25 miles per hour. (KTTC)

We'll have light showers this morning and more will develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s. (KTTC)

We'll have light showers today with more rain in the area from Friday evening through Saturday and a large portion of Sunday. (KTTC)

Gusty winds will continue to impact the area on Friday, but it looks like we’ll get a break from the rain for the bulk of the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s tomorrow. Of course, the southeast winds will add an extra chill at times, occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour and keeping that breezy element in our weather picture.

Winds will be gusty today through Saturday. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will move into the area during the evening hours Friday with more widespread rain building eastward into our area from the Plains during the night. Wave after wave of showers and thunderstorms will rotate into the area ahead of the center of the storm system as it moves toward the Upper Mississippi Valley on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with southeast winds gusting to 35 miles per hour at times. Rainfall of half an inch or more is possible during the day.

Temps will warm to the 50s over the weekend, but there will be rain chances across the area. We'll have more 50s next week as well. (KTTC)

Light showers will continue Sunday, especially in the morning hours. Activity will become much more scattered and weaker in the afternoon with a southwest breeze reaching 25 miles per hour. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

After a break from rain chances Monday, there will be chances for isolated showers early Tuesday and for late Wednesday into early Thursday as a couple of weaker storm systems work their way through the region. The end of the week looks sunnier and a bit warmer. High temperatures will climb from the low 50s to the upper 50s through the course of the week, almost making it up to the seasonably mild low 60s by the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.