Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Vice President and Ceylon native Walter Mondale will be memorialized this weekend.

President Joe Biden is flying to Minnesota to speak at the service, which takes place around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the University of Minnesota.

Mondale passed away last April at the age of 93. He called southern Minnesota home, living in both Ceylon and Elmore in his childhood.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) remembers Mondale as a mentor, colleague and friend.

“I learned so much from him,” Klobuchar said. “I learned that if you take defeat like he did when he ran for president, you don’t just hide out and want to put it all behind. What did he do? He came back to Minnesota, he later became ambassador to Japan. He later mentored a whole new generation of leaders at the University of Minnesota with his Mondale Fellows, and he was decent and indignant and showed dignity and decency throughout.”

Join us Sunday on KEYC News Now as we hear from Mondale’s hometown about the former vice president’s impact on southern Minnesota.

