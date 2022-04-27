Advertisement

WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
Semi-truck caught on fire
GALLERY: Semi-truck caught on fire on Hwy 52 south of Rochester
Bob Ringold
Mayo Clinic pilot retires after 40 years in aviation; gets water salute surprise
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
Fauci: US moving to endemic phase of COVID
An uproar over a Missouri school district pulling down LGBTQ-friendly signs has the district...
Missouri school district to host listening sessions on LGBTQ ‘safe space for all’ signs
LIVE: Biden hosts teachers of the year at White House
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed