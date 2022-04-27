Advertisement

Rochester Public Transit seeking input on transit improvement ideas

ROCHESTER PUBLIC TRANSIT(FREE TO USE)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is seeking input from the public on a draft set of ideas to improve public transit in Rochester.

According to RPT, the public comment period on the ideas will extend until the end of May, and feedback will be sought in the following ways:

  • Surveys are available on board all RPT buses and online.
  • Two virtual open houses being held on ZOOM on Thurs. May 5, at noon and 6 p.m.
  • One in-person open house being held on Thursday, May 12 at the Chateau Theater from 4 to 7 p.m.

The service ideas are a product of a first round of public input held last fall. Among the more significant changes being considered include:

  • A plan to replace Routes 21-26, which currently run in the evening and on weekends and holidays, with six routes that currently only operate weekdays until about 8 p.m. This would create subset of routes that are always running when RPT is in service.
  • Two new east-west crosstown routes, one on the north side of Rochester and one on the south. Similar to the previous Crosstown (Route 191), these routes would not start or end in downtown.
  • A proposal to connect two pairs of routes that run north south connecting major destinations outside of downtown such as Market Plaza and Apache Mall or N. Broadway and S. Broadway Avenues. This would reduce the need for riders to transfer at the downtown transit center when traveling between these destinations.
  • A proposal for increasing how frequently the bus runs on some routes based on ridership.

More details of the proposed changes and ways to provide feedback can be found here.

