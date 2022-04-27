Advertisement

RCTC selected as finalist to receive $25,000 grant, needs votes

Money
Money(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) has been selected as a finalists to receive a State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.

According to RCTC, it is in the running to receive a $25,000 grant to support students’ basic needs.

Starting Wednesday, April 27 at 12:00 am ET, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause.

RCTC has until Friday, May 6 at 11:59 pm ET to rally votes. People are allowed up to 10 votes per day. The top 100 vote-receiving causes will each be awarded a $25,000 grant.

RCTC will use the $25,000 in grant funds to support the on-campus food pantry, the Hive Supply. Currently enrolled RCTC students have access to the Hive Supply which is stocked with non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, and other items such as toilet paper, laundry soap, pans, and utensils.

The college said it has seen a rapid increase of students using the Hive Supply over the past year. Each month the college’s Hive Supply sets new records for the number of students served. RCTC has been able to reduce the burden of food insecurities for students and their families but the need for help continues.

“We are grateful to State Farm for the opportunity to participate in this community-based initiative. We are hopeful that our students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community partners will rally to support the Hive Supply by voting,” stated RCTC Vice President of Student Affairs, Teresa Brown, Ph.D. “These funds would go a long way in meeting the needs of our students.”

Voting can be found here.

