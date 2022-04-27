Increasing temps, but also increasing rain chances for the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The bright, cool, generally tranquil weather we enjoyed late Tuesday will stick around for today with just a small chance of showers in our area. We’ll have clouds and a few breaks of sunshine throughout the day with a few spotty showers or sprinkles possible in the late afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a light easterly breeze that will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour.

A storm system from the west will move into the region for Thursday, bringing rain showers to the area starting in the pre-dawn hours and lasting well into the evening. There will be a slight chance for some spotty freezing rain just before sunrise, primarily on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Otherwise, expect off and on light showers tomorrow with a brief rumble of thunder in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s Thursday with a gusty southeast breeze occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour adding an extra chill to the air.

Warm air will continue to build into the region on Friday between storm systems as breaks of sunshine and a gusty southeast breeze will work to warm temperatures into the upper 50s during the afternoon hours.

A large storm system will roll into the Upper Mississippi Valley for the weekend, bringing clouds, rain, and gusty winds to our area. Expect windy, cool weather Saturday with occasional rain throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s. East winds will gust to 40 making those 50s feel more like the 30s and 40s. There will be a chance for a rumble of thunder or two in the afternoon well.

We’ll have occasional light rain on Sunday, especially in the morning and early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees with a gusty southeast breeze.

Expect peeks of sunshine Monday with a few brief showers possible Tuesday as a weak storm system grazes the area to the south. Mor widespread rain is expected next Wednesday with sunnier skies later in the week. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s early in the week with a slow slowly warm from the mid-50s to the upper 50s through the course of the upcoming week.

