Cool and wet weather is likely through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It seems like we can’t catch a break lately with temperatures. Highs are still expected to stay below average into the first week of May.

Today's High Temps (KTTC)

Where is all the warmth right now? Well, it’s not too far to our south. Highs Wednesday warmed into the 70s and 80s in Des Moines and Omaha. High temperatures across Minnesota were in the middle and upper 40s. This trend will continue on Thursday.

Thursday's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Thursday will be in the middle and upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in NE Iowa might be able to warm into the lower 50s through the afternoon. Isolated rain chances are possible before 7 a.m. Thursday and again through the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch. Winds will be strong out of the southeast around 10-20 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s on Friday with strong southeasterly winds. Winds Friday could gust near 25-30 mph. Rain returns on Saturday with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Isolated showers could linger into Sunday. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 50s through Wednesday of next week.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.