Cameo at the Castle restaurant closing in Rochester

Cameo at the Castle
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The downtown Rochester restaurant Cameo at the Castle will be closing its doors for good this weekend.

According to a post on Cameo’s Facebook page, it will close after service on Saturday, April 30.

In the post, it is explained that Cameo owners, Danika and Zach Ohly, are exploring new opportunities and will continue to update the public.

Danika and Zach are urging customers to come in before Saturday night at 11:00 p.m. to help send them off while enjoying the restaurant one last time.

Cameo will have a special menu running Thursday through Saturday that will showcase some of its favorites.

Cameo is located at 121 N Broadway, Rochester, MN, United States, Minnesota.

