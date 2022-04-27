After last-minute cancelation by venue last month, Center of the American Thinker hosts crime panel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large crowd showed up Tuesday night at Rochester’s International Events Center to see Minnesota-based think tank Center of the American Experiment host a panel on crime.

The panel occurred a month later than expected.

“Minnesotans are very concerned with the spike in violent crime, and this is an opportunity for us to convene various stakeholders for folks to do something about it in conjunction with their local police department and local government officials,” said American Experiment Policy Fellow Jeff Van Nest.

Back in March 2022, the group was prevented from entering the venue where they had originally scheduled this panel to take place after several individuals petitioned against the group.

“There were some concerns that were raised by a number of activists that resulted in cancellation from that venue,” said Van Nest.

American Experiment then filed a lawsuit against the club for a breach of contract, which is still ongoing. Group representatives would not say much on its progress:

“Lawsuits take a long time to work their way through the process, and that’ll work itself out, we’re not too worried about that,” said American Experiment Communications Director Bill Walsh.

“We’ve come back down here, as we said we were going to,” said Van Nest.

Around 50 people were to attend the group’s panel back in March. Tuesday night, they estimated to have around 150 people.

“Maybe some of that publicity from that cancellation helped bring a bigger crowd,” said Walsh.

The panel did feature two leaders in local law enforcement: Rochester Police Chief James Franklin, and Olmsted County sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

The two officials brought up issues from how law enforcement can improve its community relations, to how more potential officers can be recruited.

“Developing a culture of continuous improvement,” said Franklin. “To learn about how we can do things better and improve our organization.”

“If there’s a crisis in this thing, it’s right now. When I took the test to get hired here, there were over 400 people here,” said Torgerson. “Now, if we’re lucky, we may see somewhere between 15 and 20.”

