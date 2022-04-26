Sunshine returns today; wetter, slightly warmer days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It seems like we just can’t seem to break out of this cold, blustery, and slightly unsettled weather pattern. We’ve been colder than the seasonal average on 19 out of 25 days so far this month and it looks like that trend will carry us right into May. Today looks like another unseasonably chilly day for us, but the prospect of abundant sunshine in our area is ahead of us. High pressure moving in from the northwest will work to scour out the bulk of our stratus cloud cover, bringing bright and pleasant weather for the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s which is about 15 degrees warmer than what we normally experience this time of the year, but that’s still about ten degrees warmer than the record-tying cold high temperature of 36 degrees we dealt with on Monday in Rochester. A brisk northwest breeze will keep chill values in the 30s for much of the day.

Temps will warm into the 40s with the help of some late April sunshine this afternoon. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken again tonight as a weak storm system moves into the region from the west. Temperatures will dip back into the upper 20s late in the night with a light easterly breeze.

Wind chills will warm to the 30s by the end of the day as winds drop off and sunshine warms temperatures. (KTTC)

We’ll have mainly gray skies Wednesday with a few spotty light rain showers in the midday and afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be a bit breezier and a bit wetter with scattered showers in the area for much of the day as another storm system pushes through the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with southeast winds occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour.

Temps will warm a little each day, moving us into the 50s this weekend. (KTTC)

The warmest day of the week may be Friday as limited sunshine coupled with a gusty southeast breeze will help temperatures climb into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. That warmth will be building in ahead of a large storm system that will be rolling in for the weekend.

We have a slight surplus in rainfall for both this month and the year overall. (KTTC)

Expect gray skies with persistent rain showers throughout much of our Saturday. Rainfall totals may reach an inch in some spots. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, but it will likely feel cooler than that as east winds may reach 40 miles per hour at times. Shower chances will slowly taper off on Sunday with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees and a gusty south breeze.

Wind gusts will once again become quite strong this weekend. (KTTC)

Temperatures next week will likely reach the 50s each day which is a slight improvement for us, but still a few degrees cooler than the early May climatology. A few isolated showers will be possible Monday with a better chance of more widespread rain on Wednesday.

Temps will slowly warm from the 40s to the 50s this week. Rain chances will also be on the increase. (KTTC)

