Sidewalk repair work underway in certain Rochester neighborhoods

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Repair work on sidewalks in some Rochester neighborhoods is now underway.

The city says pedestrian safety is a high priority.

Sidewalk repair working being done on 11th Avenue NE (KTTC)

Each year Rochester Public Works has an annual sidewalk project to repair or replace five percent of the city’s sidewalks.

It’s all part of Rochester’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan, which the city adopted in 2013.

Construction is already underway around the Silver Lake Park area on 11th Avenue NE.

The boundaries for the repairs being done in 2022 includes Viola Road at the north, East Circle Road to the east, the Canadian Pacific Railroad Tracks to the south, and 11th Avenue NE to the west.

Pink paint is being used to indicate sidewalk defects and property owners will receive a door hanger notice for pending work.

Sidewalk panel needing to be replaced (KTTC)

Sidewalk work is expected to wrap up at the end of July in the Parkwoods Hills neighborhood.

The city says to expected temporary sidewalk closures and traffic obstructions in parking lanes as the working is being done.

Landscaping crews will be repairing damages to lawns once construction is complete.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.