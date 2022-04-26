Rochester Community and Technical College Emerging Artists Exhibition returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Community and Technical College Emerging Artists Exhibition is reopening to the public for the first time since 2019.

The exhibition had been on hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, students showcased their work in a digital way online and in 2021, the exhibition only opened to the students and some of their family.

Work from RCTC students from the Professional Portfolio Course and Directed Studios will be showcased. The course aims to prepare students for future plans after graduation. Some go on to a four-year college, some start their own businesses and some pursue other art careers.

“This course is actually quite unique for a two year institution,” RCTC Art Instructor Suzanne Szucs said. “To give our students this opportunity to have a real professional experience. They make resumes in this course. They make personal artist statements. They make digital portfolios. We get feedback from four-year colleges about how prepared the students that we send them are.”

Highlighted pieces include photography, digital art, sculpture and drawings.

Students from Professional Portfolio course are Kate Cornick, Chantelle Feddersen, Shana De Hoyas, Eric Soleta, Paris Goulette, Grace Guetter and Bari Amadio. The exhibition will also feature the artwork of Directed Studios students Kate Cornick and Timothy Pulzier.

A public reception to meet the artists and view the exhibition will be held on April 28 from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm.

Following the reception, attendees are invited to stay for a spring concert presented by the RCTC Chamber Band with the Rochester Community Band in the Hill Theatre at 7:00 pm.

These events are free and open to the public. This exhibition is made possible with the support of the Rochester Community and Technical College Art + Design Department and RCTC Student Life.

