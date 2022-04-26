Redistricting plan approved for Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A redistricting plan for Olmsted County was approved Tuesday.

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved plan one out of the six draft plans.

2022 Commissioner Districts Resolution Plan 1 (KTTC)

Those six were originally approved by an outside legal counsel, so all options followed state and federal requirements.

The plan will now be submitted to the Minnesota Secretary of State to confirm any necessary changes to voter registration records.

This plan will form the basis of county commissioner districts for the next 10 years until the 2030 Census is completed.

The only district that will not be up for reelection in 2022 is district seven, represented by current board chair Mark Thein, because there was not sufficient population change in the district to necessitate an election.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.