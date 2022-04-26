Parks and Recreation Department work to clean up parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The snow piles have melted away, but what’s been revealed under those piles is not a pleasant sight.

Trash can be see along roads and in the parks, and the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is hard at work to clean up that trash.

The department designates three staff members in the warmer months to go around to the parks and pick up trash.

To combat the amount of litter, the department has placed a number of garage cans around the parks that people should use. However, sometimes the trash doesn’t make it into the cans, something that parks staff members say is frustrating.

“It’s laziness. A lot of the trash is in the parks. Some of it may come from another area and blow in, but a lot of our parking lots just get... people are lazy. So they’ll just dump it out the window and think someone will pick it up and hopefully they do, but it hurts the wildlife as well,” Rochester Park & Forestry operations manager Michael Schaber said.

Starting this Saturday, community members will be going around all of Rochester picking up trash as a part of the Litter Bit Better Campaign.

