Olmsted County group hosts online seminar about online behavior and kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The group, Voices for Children of Olmsted County, hosted an online seminar Monday to discuss concerning online behaviors with our kids and highlight prevention practices.

Experts recommend dedicating some phone and technology free time each day, which allows parents and kids to have open conversations without distractions.

As our children get older, a good tip to share is to not post thing online or send anything to someone that you wouldn’t want to see on a billboard.

For parents, experts suggest leading by example and modeling online behavior you want to see in your kids.

With teens, talk about healthy technology use and identify a few adults to go to if your child has problems.

“So having conversations about what is healthy, what does healthy look like, and helping young people build their safety net of who are the five people they can talk about if they have questions about healthy,” Alison Feigh with the Zero Abuse Project said. “They might be embarrassed to ask dad but they might be more willing to talk to their aunt. Or they might be embarrassed to ask a parent and might be more willing to a coach or whatever it might be.”

Feigh says it’s important to teach consent and empathy from an early age.

She reiterated to keep the conversation open for kids to ask about anything from changes in their body and social changes at school as kids get older.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.