GOP-controlled Senate passes public safety bill
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate passed a public safety omnibus bill featuring provisions that are sharply different from Democrats’ ideas on how to tackle crime.
It includes about $100 million aimed at recruiting and retaining more police officers and stiffer penalties for crimes like carjacking.
The bill passed on a 48-19 vote after hours of debate. Democrats say the GOP majority’s package doesn’t include enough money.
House Democrats’ public safety package includes $150 million in funding.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s own proposal would give $300 million in grants to local governments.
