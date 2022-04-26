Advertisement

The April cool-down continues

Below average temperatures continue all week long
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This April hasn’t been anywhere near normal in the terms of our high temperatures. Unfortunately, this stretch of cool weather could continue into early May.

Temperature trend this week
Temperature trend this week(KTTC)

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. We will have a brief warm-up on Friday with highs warming into the upper 50s. However, the upper 50s will still be below average for late April. Highs this upcoming weekend will drop back into the middle and lower 50s.

Rochester April Stats
Rochester April Stats(KTTC)

So just how cold has this April been? Right now, April 2022 is the 5th coldest April on record at RST with an average temperature of 39.4°. When comparing it to the coldest April on record at RST, April 2018, had an average temperature of 34.5°. We had 4 days in the single digits for overnight lows and 17″ of snow that month!

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Rain chances return on Thursday with a chance of isolated showers through the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions are expected Friday with our next main weather-maker moving into the region this weekend. Scattered showers and even a couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible Saturday. Isolated showers continue into early Sunday with dry conditions to follow heading into the first week of May.

Nick

