Sunday Funday for a Cure raising funds for cancer research

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Eagles Cancer Telethon for the 2022 year is now beyond the $1,000,000 mark.

As of Sunday morning, the total funds raised for cancer research sat at $1,006,394.

Even with such a big total, members of the telethon board and other volunteers knew they wanted to do more and create something new for everyone to have fun at while raising money.

“After the last telethon, we came down to the Eagles Club afterwards to help celebrate and we decided we wanted to try a new event to raise money for the telethon,” said Committee Member Erin Henderson. “And “Sunday Funday” was born from that.”

The event featured an Olympic-style competition with wine toss, plinko, mini-javelin (darts), cornhole, Yahtzee and other games for contestants to score points with the top three winning medals.

Refreshments and food were also served with more than 50 items being raffled off.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the 2023 Eagles Cancer Telethon total.

