RPD searching for suspects in shoplifting turned armed robbery at Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shoplifting incident turned armed robbery at Apache Mall in Rochester.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), two black men, possible in their 20s, walked into Nuka Llakta, a clothing store, stuffed a sweatshirt into a bag, and walked out.

When an employee confronted them, one of the men lifted his shirt and showed a handgun, police said. The employee claims the gun was pointed at his head.

The suspects then left the mall.

RPD is currently reviewing video surveillance while they investigate this incident.

