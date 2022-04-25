Advertisement

RPD searching for suspects in shoplifting turned armed robbery at Apache Mall

Police Search for Suspect
Police Search for Suspect(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shoplifting incident turned armed robbery at Apache Mall in Rochester.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), two black men, possible in their 20s, walked into Nuka Llakta, a clothing store, stuffed a sweatshirt into a bag, and walked out.

When an employee confronted them, one of the men lifted his shirt and showed a handgun, police said. The employee claims the gun was pointed at his head.

The suspects then left the mall.

RPD is currently reviewing video surveillance while they investigate this incident.

