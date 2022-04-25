Rochester sidewalk replacements begin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sidewalk replacements began Monday around Rochester and will continue through the end of July.

Each year, Rochester Public Works executes an annual sidewalk project that repairs or replaces approximately 5% of the city’s sidewalks. This project is part of Rochester’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan that was adopted in 2013.

According to Rochester Public Works, concrete sidewalk panel replacements are now underway and are expected to last through July 31, 2022. The boundaries of the project area are: Viola Road at the north, 11 Avenue NE in the west, Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks in the south, and East Circle Drive in the east.

Sidewalk defects are marked with pink paint and property owners will receive a door hanger notice to explain pending work.

Construction crews will work from west to east through the project area, beginning in Silver Lake Park and completing in Parkwood Hills neighborhood.

Expect temporary traffic obstructions in parking lanes as well as sidewalk closures lasting up to two weeks. Once construction is complete, landscaping crews will repair turf damage.

More information about the City’s Sidewalk Maintenance Program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.