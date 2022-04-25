Advertisement

Rochester sidewalk replacements begin

Sidewalks
Sidewalks(25 News/ Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sidewalk replacements began Monday around Rochester and will continue through the end of July.

Each year, Rochester Public Works executes an annual sidewalk project that repairs or replaces approximately 5% of the city’s sidewalks. This project is part of Rochester’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan that was adopted in 2013.

According to Rochester Public Works, concrete sidewalk panel replacements are now underway and are expected to last through July 31, 2022. The boundaries of the project area are: Viola Road at the north, 11 Avenue NE in the west, Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks in the south, and East Circle Drive in the east.

Sidewalk defects are marked with pink paint and property owners will receive a door hanger notice to explain pending work.

Construction crews will work from west to east through the project area, beginning in Silver Lake Park and completing in Parkwood Hills neighborhood.

Expect temporary traffic obstructions in parking lanes as well as sidewalk closures lasting up to two weeks. Once construction is complete, landscaping crews will repair turf damage.

More information about the City’s Sidewalk Maintenance Program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Police Search for Suspect
RPD searching for suspects in shoplifting turned armed robbery at Apache Mall
Man airlifted to St. Mary's after two vehicle crash in Byron Saturday morning.
Two vehicle crash sends both drivers to the hospital
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
The Ying Yang Twins stopped at the Apache Mall in Rochester Saturday afternoon to sign...
Ying Yang Twins make appearance in Rochester

Latest News

Food Drive
Salvation Army ‘Feed the Need’ event changing to food drop off event due to weather
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Austin on track to get new affordable housing
Austin on track to get new affordable housing