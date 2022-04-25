Advertisement

Rochester Pride seeks volunteers ahead of event next month

The last time Pride was in Rochester was in 2019 at Mayo Park.
The last time Pride was in Rochester was in 2019 at Mayo Park.(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After several delays and cancellations, Rochester Pride is returning to the Med City next month.

Organizers say this year is going to be bigger and better than ever. The event is moved from Mayo Park to Soldiers Field, to allow for more vendors, activities and musical guests.

“People come and hang out. It’s a place to see and be seen and socialize,” Rochester Pride board member John Alexander said. “And its there for both people who are LBGTQIA, it’s there for friends, families and allies. All of it. And it’s a fabulous time.”

Before the celebration kicks off, volunteers are need to make the magic happen.

Alexander said volunteers help with vender set up, staffing the welcome table, clean up and more. Volunteer shifts ranges from two to three hours. Anyone 13 or older is eligible to volunteer. If you’re interested in signing up, click here.

Rochester Pride 2022 is May 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man airlifted to St. Mary's after two vehicle crash in Byron Saturday morning.
Two vehicle crash sends both drivers to the hospital
The Ying Yang Twins stopped at the Apache Mall in Rochester Saturday afternoon to sign...
Ying Yang Twins make appearance in Rochester
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests
YMCA closing
Downtown YMCA opens doors one last time
ReStore
Secondhand store diverts tons of items from landfills

Latest News

St. Paul
Governor Walz delivers his 4th “State of the State” address Sunday night
Earth day theme
Mayo Clinic’s GLOW STEM committee hosts sustainable art fair
Echo Church finds new home
Echo Church to relocate to Mayo High School after holding last service at the Castle
Graduation cap
13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college