Rochester Pride seeks volunteers ahead of event next month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After several delays and cancellations, Rochester Pride is returning to the Med City next month.

Organizers say this year is going to be bigger and better than ever. The event is moved from Mayo Park to Soldiers Field, to allow for more vendors, activities and musical guests.

“People come and hang out. It’s a place to see and be seen and socialize,” Rochester Pride board member John Alexander said. “And its there for both people who are LBGTQIA, it’s there for friends, families and allies. All of it. And it’s a fabulous time.”

Before the celebration kicks off, volunteers are need to make the magic happen.

Alexander said volunteers help with vender set up, staffing the welcome table, clean up and more. Volunteer shifts ranges from two to three hours. Anyone 13 or older is eligible to volunteer. If you’re interested in signing up, click here.

Rochester Pride 2022 is May 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

