Rochester man arrested after hitting parked squad car in stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man is behind bars facing multiple charges after he hit a parked Rochester Police Department (RPD) squad car and fled the scene.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday at 8th Street Northeast and West Silver Lake Drive Northeast.

Rochester Man Hits Squad Car (KTTC)

According to RPD, Parker Atheron, 20, ran into the squad car and took off. The officers inside were not seriously hurt.

Atherton also ran several red lights, knocked over a stop sign, and hit another car.

He was later arrested in the 300 block of 7th Avenue Northwest.

The car he was driving was stolen, said police.

He faces charges including motor vehicle theft, fleeing an officer, 4th degree DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of heroin, among other charges.

