Mayo Clinic’s GLOW STEM committee hosts sustainable art fair

Earth day theme
Earth day theme(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Quarry Hill Nature Center, Mayo Clinic’s GLOW STEM Committee hosted an event to teach children about reusing and recycling materials Sunday afternoon.

Around 100 children aged 6 to12, and some even younger, came to the Sustainable Art Fair, where they made bird feeders and planters using recycled bottles, made picture frames out of recycled cardboard, and took part in a recycling relay station.

The event was the committee’s way of celebrating Earth Day, and educating children on how to make better use of the materials they have.

“So they’re really learning what they can and they can’t recycle, and there are some pieces in there that are a little bit tricky to mix things up for the older kids so they really learn the differences of what can and can’t go in there, and then also, with the other materials projects that they’re doing, they’re learning to look at their materials differently and how they can have a second life,” said Ashley Xiong, a Committee co-chair.

Quarry Hill has several events for children throughout the summer, to learn more, click here.

